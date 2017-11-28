DJ DGAP-Adhoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP raises EUR 100 million and issues 1 billion new shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase CPI PROPERTY GROUP raises EUR 100 million and issues 1 billion new shares 28-Nov-2017 / 18:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CPI PROPERTY GROUP (_société anonyme_) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 Ad-Hoc Announcement PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 28 November 2017 *CPI PROPERTY GROUP raises EUR 100 million and issues 1 billion new shares * CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "*Company*") announces the issue of 1,000,000,000 new ordinary shares for a global subscription price of EUR 100 million. The new shares were all subscribed by one of the current shareholders of the Company, RAVENTO S.à r.l., an entity closely associated with Mr. Radovan Vítek (the "*Subscriber*"). The new shares, having a par value and a subscription price of EUR 0.10 each, were issued today in a reserved capital increase under the Company's authorized share capital for cash contribution. Each new share was partially paid up to 50% of its par value by the Subscriber, thus resulting in a global payment in cash by the Subscriber of EUR 50 million. The remaining portion of the par value of the new shares issued, representing a global amount of EUR 50 million, has to be paid by the Subscriber by 31 March 2018. The corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased today from EUR 831,061,784.60 represented by 8,310,617,846 shares to EUR 931,061,784.60 represented by 9,310,617,846 shares. The total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 9,310,617,846 as of 28 November, 2017. For further information please contact: Kirchhoff Consult AG Andrew Stammler Borselstraße 20 20765 Hamburg T +49 40 60 91 86 34 F +49 40 60 91 86 60 E andrew.stammler@kirchhoff.de 28-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 264 767 1 Fax: +352 264 767 67 E-mail: contact@cpipg.com Internet: www.cpipg.com ISIN: LU0251710041 WKN: A0JL4D Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart End of Announcement DGAP News Service 633579 28-Nov-2017 CET/CEST

