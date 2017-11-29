STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 2017-11-29 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Market Technology business of Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) has won 'Best Central Counterparty Clearing Support Product of the Year' awarded by Risk.net. The winning entry focused on the Nasdaq Financial Framework. The solution, originally launched in 2016, incorporates the world's leading multi-asset and real-time clearing, settlement and risk management. It represents a harmonized approach to delivering robust post-trade capabilities in an open, agile environment.



"We are thrilled to have won this prestigious award by Risk.net," said Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Technology, Nasdaq. "This recognition is a true testament to our technology and product teams who have relentlessly worked to evolve our solutions over the past year. Post-trade technology has now become one of-if not the most-integral and complex parts of market infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to innovate in this space and pushing the boundaries of how post-trade technology enhances and strengthens the capital markets."



Nasdaq's Post-Trade Solution:



-- Enables clearinghouses to handle the full-range of post-trade functions (clearing, settlement, and depository, including risk and collateral management) across multiple asset classes, covering securities, exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter derivatives across equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities; -- Improves operational efficiency for both the clearinghouse, its market participants and end-investors; -- Enhances capital and collateral efficiencies for its market participants, including end-investors; -- Improves and differentiates the customer experience, interaction and use of its services; -- Adopts best-in-class international practices within a robust regulatory framework; -- Ensures that the Nasdaq platform is prepared for increasing cross-border trading programs; -- Supports new product and service opportunities within and contiguous to the post-trade value chain and enable clearinghouses to pursue these; and, -- Allows clearinghouses to take advantage of the emergence of new financial technologies such as distributed ledgers based on blockchain technology, and help bring them to market quickly in areas where they make sense.



Nasdaq's market infrastructure technologies, including trading, real-time risk, index, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems are operated in more than 100 marketplaces, regulators, clearinghouses and central securities depositories across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



For Media Inquiries



Nasdaq Ryan Wells ryan.wells@nasdaq.com Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231 Mobile: +44 (0) 7809 596 390



NDAQG