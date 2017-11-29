Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Resources Executes Long Wave Infrared Imaging Technology to Survey Poplar

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca," "TAC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TAC) (FSE: 3TA) (OTC PINK: ECMXF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged LWIR Consultants to conduct a Long Wave Infrared Survey over the Poplar Copper Project located in northern British Columbia adjacent to New Nadina's Silver Queen claim block.

Long wave infrared (LWIR) data has recently become available and is regarded as a breakthrough in next generation satellite imagery. This new technology is a significant advancement in exploration tools, in relation to developing potential exploration targets that was not previously available to the explorationists. LWIR bands have the ability to penetrate vegetation and cover, to then mathematically "fingerprint" target mineralization and the component minerals. LWIR Consultants has obtained LWIR data for the Poplar claim block, along with the various Nadina claim blocks announced in the November 2 and November 6 Tasca news releases for review, processing and exploration target generation.

Tasca's property holdings in the New Nadina area consist of four claim blocks of prospective geology totaling almost 67,290 hectares. Included in the property package is the Poplar copper deposit where an historical indicated mineral resource of 131 million tonnes grading 0.31 per cent copper, 0.009 per cent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.39 grams per tonne silver and a historical inferred mineral resource of 132 million tonnes grading 0.27 per cent Cu, 0.005 per cent Mo, 0.07 g/t Au and 3.75 g/t Ag has been identified through the drilling of 147 historical holes.

These historical indicated and inferred resources were disclosed by Lions Gate Metals Inc. in its technical report dated March 30, 2012, prepared by Gary Giroux, PEng.

To determine the historical resource, a three-dimensional solid was constructed to constrain the mineralized area, using a 0.1-per-cent-copper-grade shell as a guide. Large internal waste zones were modelled as were some larger-post mineral dikes. Of the total database, 129 drill holes totalling 37,205 metres were within the mineralized zone and were used to estimate the resource. Drill holes were compared with the mineralized solid, and assays were tagged if inside. Copper, molybdenum, gold and silver assays within the mineralized solid were capped at 1.4 per cent Cu, 0.14 per cent Mo, 0.34 g/t Au and 41 g/t Ag, respectively. Five-metre composites were formed and used for variography.

For this estimate and to aid with some preliminary planning, the blocks were reduced to five by five by 10 metres in dimension and were estimated for Cu, Mo, Au and Ag by ordinary kriging. The historical resource is classified as indicated and inferred based on each block's proximity to data and the grade continuity. The historical indicated and historical inferred resource uses the categories set out in Section 1.2 of National Instrument 43-101.

Tasca will need to review and verify the historical drilling database and twin a number of the existing drill holes to bring the historical resources current. Investors are cautioned a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and therefore Tasca is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Tasca's geologist, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

For additional information regarding the Company, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Tasca Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 644-6794

Email: tascaresources@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although Tasca Resources Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Tasca Resources Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Tasca Resources Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Tasca Resources Ltd.