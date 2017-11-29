Citi (NYSE: C) has raised $6.25 million in its 5th annual e for Education campaign, a global initiative which has raised over $22.5 million for education-focused non-profits in the last five years.

Over the past ten weeks, Citi's Foreign Exchange and Local Markets (FXLM) business has donated $1 for every $1 million of FX that clients traded via a broad range of electronic platforms including Citi Velocity, Citi's flagship trading platform for institutional clients.

The funds raised will be shared equally between 7 education-focused non-profits and will contribute to several key initiatives supporting youth education and improving literacy globally. Projects supported by the campaign include the implementation of educational programs spanning 15 emerging market countries worldwide, the development of new, high-quality charter schools serving over 20,000 students in the US each year, the support of college fees for over 900 children of fallen patriots in the US, as well as the development and coaching of top graduates and career changers to teach in over 200 schools facing the greatest challenges in the UK.

"We are extremely proud to reach the 5 year milestone for this very important campaign," Nadir Mahmud, Citi's Global Head of Foreign Exchange and Local Markets said. "This result could not have been achieved without the support of our clients and employees who supported us to make a positive, significant impact on young people's lives and help them develop skills to move them towards their career goals."

Over the last ten weeks, Citi employees throughout the world have been hosting and attending a series of educational events focused on raising awareness around access to education and career development. Educational events involving Citi's employees and the non-profit organizations supported by the campaign included school visits to Citi's trading floors, introductions to financial services, trading simulations and school interviews workshops.

Commenting on Citi's partnership, David Kim CEO Co-Founder of Fallen Patriots one of the non-profits supported by the campaign said: "By globally investing in our youth through financial investments as well as utilizing employees' time and skills, Citi is honoring the sacrifices of parents worldwide and investing in the future leaders of our nations."

