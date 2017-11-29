sprite-preloader
WKN: A0RE0T ISIN: US16944W1045 
Aktie:
29.11.2017
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE: DL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on November 29, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3289.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE