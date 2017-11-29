Ferratum Oyj: Financial calendar 2018

Helsinki, 23 November, 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum Group") hereby confirms the following publication dates of Ferratum Group's financial reports in 2018, as well as the Annual General Meeting 2018:

Thursday 15 March, Preliminary unaudited results for the 12 months 2018 ended 31 December, 2017 Tuesday 27 March, Ferratum Group Annual Report 2017 2018 Thursday 19 April, Annual General Meeting 2018 2018 Wednesday 30 May, Report for the first three months of 2018

2018 Thursday 30 Report for the first half-year 2018 August, 2018 Thursday 22 Report for the first nine months of 2018

November, 2018 Ferratum Group publishes this announcement pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.8 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 30 September 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens European media enquiries: Edelman.ergo, Krause, CFO T: +49 30 A Daniel J Edelman Company Alexander

88715308 F: +358 20 741 Schmidt | Andreas Martin T: +49 69 27 13 1614 E: 89 26 E:

clemens.krause@ferratum.com Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com E:

Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com Ferratum Group Paul UK media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel

Wasastjerna Head of J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Investor Relations T: +358 Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 40 724 8247 F: +358 20 741 2537 E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: 1614 E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

paul.wasastjerna@ferratum. com

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

