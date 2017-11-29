Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - Cardero Resource Corp. (TSXV: CDU) (FSE: CR5) ("Cardero" or the "Company") announces receipt of positive surface exploration results for the Lardeau and Tesla-Enerplus properties in south-eastern British Columbia (the "Properties"). These are two of five properties in the Kootenay Nickel-Cobalt Project that together total over 8,000 hectares (http://www.cardero.com/s/kootenay_project.asp). The Properties are located 20 and 40 kilometres north of the Ledgend property, for which Cardero recently released results (see previous news release NR-07).

On the Lardeau property, Cardero completed extensive silt sampling in the fall of 2017, collecting 123 samples which have produced at least three anomalies for follow-up work. On the Tesla-Enerplus property, Cardero collected 222 soil samples and several rock and silt samples, which have produced two anomalies warranting further work.

The Kootenay Project properties are within prospective Lardeau Group metamorphic rocks, the host of numerous volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, including the past-producing Goldstream mine located north of Revelstoke.

Stuart Ross, CEO, says: "We are extremely encouraged by the cobalt and nickel levels found in this work programme. The results are showing multiple targets over a large area with excellent potential for hosting volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) with significant nickel-cobalt (± copper-zinc) content. With these excellent results we are excited and encouraged to continue the work in early spring".

Lardeau Property

The Lardeau property covers 6315 Ha of mostly low-lying forest with sparse outcrop west of the Lardeau River. It was staked on the basis of anomalous nickel-cobalt regional silt anomalies produced by the regional sampling programmes of the B.C. Ministry of Mines. Cardero collected 126 silt samples at approximately 200-metre spacing from the numerous small creeks which cut across the regional geological trend. Three drainages returned highly anomalous Ni (>100 ppm), Co (>30 ppm) and Cu (>50 ppm) values, over up to three kilometres of their length (Figures 1 and 2).

Limited reconnaissance work along the access roads at Lardeau identified listwanite float in the northern anomalous creeks. Listwanite is a quartz-carbonate alteration product of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks, and like the talc and actinolite schists found at Ledgend, is associated with nickel-cobalt mineralization. Ultramafic rocks are also associated with the massive sulphides at the Standard showing.