ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 --XsunX, Inc. (OTC PINK: XSNX), a leading solar and energy saving technologies provider, announced today that through a special promotion it can now include industry leading Demand Charge Management software from Geli at no extra cost with each 30kW/60kWh or larger energy storage system it sells between now and year end.

Energy Storage, when paired with one of the company's solar rooftop or carport systems and Geli's ITC reporting capabilities, provide clients access to the Federal 30% investment tax credit (ITC) and the California Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) rebate. These benefits together can pay for over half the cost of an installed energy storage system.

"We've had the opportunity to see just how well our solar and energy storage installations work together to maximize utility savings," stated Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX, Inc. "Now our storage vendor, working with Geli, has provided us with the ability to bundle Geli's broad demand management capabilities and reporting controls for ITC and SGIP compliance without the added cost for these incredible features. This allows us to make this offer an amazing value for our clients," further stated Mr. Djokovich.

In addition to new system quotes, XsunX is working to provide its existing commercial solar installation customers with the opportunity to take advantage of this world class energy management technology. "It is very exciting when we can offer existing clients the ability to significantly improve their energy savings while also providing them with the advantage of the tremendous cash and tax incentives available for energy storage investments," concluded Mr. Djokovich.

About XsunX:

XsunX specializes in the sale, design, and installation of solar photovoltaic power generation (PV), and energy saving technologies to provide our clients long term savings, predictability, and control of their energy costs. Making solar energy a sound investment for our clients is our mission.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xsunx.com, or to learn more about the benefits of solar energy for your business or home schedule a free PV project assessment.

Safe Harbor Statement: Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein, are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

