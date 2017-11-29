ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - November 29, 2017) - Triloma's general counsel and fund chief compliance officer, Hope Newsome, has been named an honoree in Orlando Business Journal's "40 Under 40" class of 2017. Each year, the publication recognizes top professionals throughout Central Florida under the age of 40 who have made significant achievements in their career.

Additionally, honorees must be involved in the local community through a variety of civic and charitable causes.

"I'm humbled to be named among this group of incredible leaders," said Hope of the honor. "They are proof Central Florida is a thriving city for young professionals."

"Since joining Triloma, Hope has built an innovative and solutions-oriented compliance program for Triloma Energy Advisors from the ground up, while simultaneously serving as chief compliance officer for the funds and general counsel for Triloma Financial Group," said Nathan Headrick, a founder and managing director of Triloma. "Her tireless efforts, creative problem solving and commitment to working with -- not against -- advisors has allowed us to provide flexibility to our clients while still striving to meet all the necessary legal and regulatory requirements."

Prior to Triloma, Hope served as chief compliance officer of Newport Group Securities, where she grew the department from one to five people, greatly expanding their compliance efforts. Prior to that, she was general counsel and chief compliance officer for International Assets Advisory, where she led the group's conversion to a dually registered broker-dealer/RIA in response to regulatory changes. Previously, Hope was director of business practices and controls for AXA Equitable where she led the team that managed compliance controls for the distribution of financial services products through branch offices in the southern region.

Hope is actively involved in a number of local non-profit organizations. She serves on the board of ATHENA Orlando Women's Leadership, a non-profit that strives to develop and mentor local emerging female leaders through learning from accomplished women business leaders who have made significant contributions to their professions and communities. Supporting and mentoring young female professionals is a passion for Hope who currently leads a predominantly female legal and compliance team, many of whom are just beginning their careers. Hope is committed to uplifting and advocating for women, sharing the knowledge, expertise and wisdom she has gained in her 17 years in the financial advisory industry, and mentoring them as they navigate the often-stressful early stages of their careers.

Hope is also on the board of Support Our Scholars, a non-profit that supports underprivileged young women with extraordinary potential by providing financial assistance, mentorship, and other needs throughout their college journey. Additionally, Hope is a member of the Florida Bar Ethics committee.

About Triloma

Triloma Financial Group (Triloma) is a relationship-focused investment management firm doing business to change lives. Through our partnership approach and independent model, our seasoned team is able to better anticipate client needs to help them meet their goals. We manage and sponsor a group of private and publicly offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. For additional information, please visit triloma.com.

Triloma Financial Group is the parent company to Triloma Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and Triloma Energy Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser, (collectively referred to herein as "Triloma"). Triloma Energy Advisors serves as the investment adviser to the Triloma EIG Energy Income Funds.

Securities offered through Triloma Securities, member FINRA/SIPC.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Triloma assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

Triloma Media Contact

Lauren Bowes

Findsome & Winmore

lbowes@findsomewinmore.com

407-722-7843