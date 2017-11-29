Partnership between Coventry City Council, University of Warwick's WMG and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership to receive sizable investment from British government to build and maintain world-leading storage research and production facility.

The U.K. government has loosened its purse strings once more for the nation's nascent battery storage industry, investing £80 million ($110 million) for the creation of a new national battery facility that will be located at the University of Warwick in the Midlands.

The facility will be created via a partnership between the university - which is home to WMG, a world-leading research and education group - the local Coventry City Council, and the Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The program is part of the government's £246 million drive to boost battery knowledge, R&D and development in the U.K., and follows a £65 million investment in the Faraday Institution, which will focus exclusively on researching energy storage technologies at the ...

