Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - Belgravia Capital International (CSE: BLGV) (OTCQB: BLGVF) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "BLGV", having previously traded as IC Potash on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICP".

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Belgravia" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_ufn62v66/Belgravia-Capital-International-CSE-BLGV-New-Listing

The company is establishing a diversified portfolio of investments and interests with initial focus on organic fertilizers and resource assets.

Mehdi Azodi, President and CEO stated: "The Company is pleased to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. We will focus our interests and investments in the Cannabis industry, broadly defined, with emphasis on high growth, well-defined strategies, strong execution, low capital costs, and continuing to maintain high levels of corporate governance."

ICP Organics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, will focus on research, development and investment in the fertilizer and medical cannabis sectors, with emphasis on organic fertilizers, pesticide-free products, and specialty cannabis-related consumer product branding and retail sales. Organic products provide value-enhancing opportunities to medical cannabis and other agricultural growers allowing the producers to sell products at premium prices.

The introduction of blockchain technology to the cannabis industry will form the foundation for secure operational processes and streamline domestic and international distribution networks.

The company intends to establish joint research and development partnerships with Canadian Licensed Producers operating under ACMPR regulations in Canada. The company is also establishing commercial relationships with medical and recreational cannabis producers in the United States, and has made an equity investment in cannabis operations in South America. As the company grows, it plans to build a diversified portfolio in commercial-scale cannabis cultivators and related downstream cannabis industry providers, and may invest in various private and public companies in diversified sectors on an opportunistic basis.

The shares are trading at $0.06, and with 237 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $14.2 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.belgraviacapital.ca, contact Mehdi Azodi, President and CEO, at 416-779-3268 or email mazodi@blgv.ca.

