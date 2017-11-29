sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,03 Euro		-0,006
-16,67 %
WKN: A2H8KS ISIN: CA07784K1021 Ticker-Symbol: ECA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BELGRAVIA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BELGRAVIA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,021
0,05
16:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BELGRAVIA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC
BELGRAVIA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BELGRAVIA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC0,03-16,67 %