Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Analysis 2014-2025 - Key Companies are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, and Robert Bosch

The "Automotive Brake Systems Market Analysis By Brake Type (Disc, Drum), By Vehicle Type, By Technology (ABS, TCS, ESC, EBD), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive brake systems market is expected to reach USD 31.11 billion by 2025



The market is highly influenced by vehicle production as a brake system is an integral part of a vehicle. The rising vehicle production and sales, owing to growing disposable income, is expected to propel the market growth.



The primary objective of brake systems is to reduce vehicle speed and halt the vehicle. However, a moving vehicle is subject to numerous uncertainties. The use of advanced systems ensures vehicle halt and enables consistent vehicle control, which proves vital in avoiding an accident, thereby, ensuring optimum vehicle safety.



The increased use of electronic components is one of the key contributing factors for market growth. The use of electronic components has led to the development of technologies such as Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD). The adoption of these advanced technologies, coupled with growing popularity of vehicle safety among consumers, is presumed to drive the market. However, the high cost of integration is the primary restraining factor for the widespread adoption of advanced braking systems. Thus, a majority of these systems are integrated solely in premium and luxury vehicles.



The key factor driving the growth of the automotive brake systems market is the growing stringency in vehicle safety norms. Automotive associations across the globe are working toward improving vehicle safety. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (U.S.), along with 20 prominent vehicle manufacturers, have planned to incorporate Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) systems as a standard feature in all new cars from September 2022.



The key companies, such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH, have made huge investments in R&D activities to strengthen their production capabilities



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Automotive Brake Systems Industry Outlook



4 Automotive Brake Systems Type Outlook



5 Automotive Brake Systems Vehicle Type Outlook



6 Automotive Brake Systems Technology Outlook



7 Automotive Brake Systems Regional Outlook



8 Competitive Landscape



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Autoliv, Inc.

Brembo S.p.A

Continental AG

Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

Haldex

Knorr-Bremse AG

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

ZF Friedrichshafen AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpx45b/automotive_brake



