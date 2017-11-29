Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market 2017-2025 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3%

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) market is expected to at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Strong demand from various industry as a safer alternative to diethyl ether is anticipated to drive the demand for the methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) in upcoming years. The global methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) market is projected to grow a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

On the basis of applications, the global methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) market is segmented into gasoline, isobutene, solvent & extractant and others (MMA, etc.) applications. Among these, gasoline segment dominated the market. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance over the next eight years. MTBE can also be used to make high purity isobutylene which is further processed to produce butyl rubber, highly reactive polyisobutylene, methyl methacrylate (MMA) and some smaller derivatives.

For the purpose of this study, the global methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2016, Asia pacific was observed as the largest market for methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE). In Asia Pacific, China and India serve potential markets for methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) in the next five to six years. However, as methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) has been recognized dangerous to the environment, USA, Canada, Japan and Western Europe countries shift to Ethyl tert-butyl ether (ETBE), ethanol and other alternatives and closed MTBE facilities.



Furthermore, methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) market is moderately consolidated due to the presence of a few established players. Companies present in Asia pacific and Eastern Europe are extensively focusing on research and development and expanding their business network, across regional markets.



Key Trends:

Shift from MTBE to ETBE usage in such developed countries as Japan, the USA and Western European countries

, the and Western European countries In 2016, APAC led the market in terms of MTBE production

Increasing array of applications

Asia pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in upcoming years

Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific countries started new MTBE facilities

and countries started new MTBE facilities Strong demand from emerging economies



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook



Chapter 4. Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market, by Application, 2015 - 2025 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5. Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



China Petrochemical Corporation

Emirates National Oil Company

Eni S.p.A

Enterprise Products Partners L.P

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

LyondollBasell Industries

Panjin Hayen Industrial Group

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

