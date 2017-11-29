Meggitt Sensing Systems, a division of Meggitt PLC, the international aerospace, defense and energy engineering group, has signed a framework agreement with Siemens Power Gas Division to supply machinery sensing solutions for all their rotating machinery portfolio. Machinery protection and condition monitoring is an essential part of turbine life - it helps maximize machine efficiency and reliability, safeguard critical assets and reduce operating costs.

Meggitt's vibration sensing package will be integrated as standard fit on Siemens' gas turbines and machinery supplied to the power generation and oil gas markets. The accelerometers and proximity sensors from Meggitt's Vibro-Meter product line are designed to measure and monitor absolute bearing vibration and relative shaft vibration as part of a plant's machinery protection and condition monitoring program.

This win strengthens Meggitt SA's relationship with Siemens which began in the late 1970s. Richard Coughlin, Vice-President of Energy Sales, commented:

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing collaboration with Siemens Power Gas. This deal will foster the established relationship between Siemens and Meggitt and it will benefit end customers in the power generation and oil gas markets."

