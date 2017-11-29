Litmus Automation and JIG-SAW Inc. Partner With Vitec on Industrial IoT Solution Offerings in Japan

Partnership Extends Sales Channel for Loop and LoopEdge Solutions

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, and Tokyo-based JIG-SAW Inc. today announced a partnership with Vitec Holdings Co. in Japan. Vitec is an authorized distributor of Intel and Microsoft Azure and will help customers adopt IoT gateway solutions and connect to the cloud using the Litmus Automation Loop IoT Platform and LoopEdge gateway software.

Combined with JIG-SAW's IoT monitoring and data control services powered by Artificial Intelligence, Litmus Automation's solutions will be fully supported through JIG-SAW's automatic monitoring and management services for IoT systems in Japan.

With the joint solutions from JIG-SAW and Litmus Automation, customers and partners can quickly implement, deliver and operate large-scale global deployments of IoT related projects, such as factory automation, connected car, predictive maintenance, remote asset management, and embedded services (embedded modules for IIoT solutions).

"With this partnership, we are able to offer enhanced solutions in industrial automation and connected transportation based on Litmus Automation's software to the growing base of sophisticated OEMs and major Japanese companies interested in Industrial IoT services," said Masunaru Yamakawa, President & CEO, of JIG-SAW Inc. "With extensive technical training from Litmus Automation, JIG-SAW will deliver first and second tier support to customers of the Loop IoT platform and LoopEdge gateway software in Japan."

"JIG-SAW is a trusted brand in Japan with their local presence and well-qualified engineers who understand IoT, A.I. and embedded solutions," said Venu Sathiraju, Representative Director & Country Manager - Japan for Litmus Automation. "Through this partnership, JIG-SAW will bring the full value of Loop and LoopEdge to the Japan market, along with local support to all our customers and partners, and offer the best customer experience possible."

Find out more about Litmus Automation's Industrial IoT solutions, Loop and LoopEdge, at the JSAE Annual Conference from Wednesday, May 24 through Friday, May 26 at the Pacifico Yokohama Conference Center.

About JIG-SAW Inc.

JIG-SAW, Inc. established in November 2001 and listed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market (Code: 3914) has locations in Tokyo and Sapporo. JIG-SAW, Inc. provides A&A services (Auto Sensoring & Auto Direction) for IoT and IoE with Artificial Intelligence controls. The services include end to end auto data control services for big data, cloud, server, network, gateway, applications, security software, IoT devices and communication modules. With secure data controls in the field of edge computing (MEC Base), R&D of next-generation real-time OS, digital signal processors, next-generation communication modules, therapy and drug development for cells and living organisms controlled directly by software, and business system optimization controls and operation technology (OT), JIG-SAW Inc. provides solutions to a wide range of industries.

www.jig-saw.com/en

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation, based in San Jose, California, bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things ( IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped within enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation brings a modern development approach, a responsive team, a nimble business model, and a proven IIoT solution to all their engagements. Litmus Automation focuses on the Industrial and Automotive industries, and counts Fortune 500 companies as clients and partners (including Nissan, Renault, HPE, and Intel).

www.litmusautomation.com @LAutomation

