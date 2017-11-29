sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,879 Euro		-0,359
-5,76 %
WKN: A1XE6M ISIN: IE00BJ3V9050 Ticker-Symbol: EO7 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,25
6,31
29.11.
6,25
6,36
29.11.
29.11.2017 | 23:20
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ENDO INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Endo International, Plc To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Endo International, Plc. ("Endo International" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP).

If you invested in Endo International stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/ENDP. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE