VALDEFINJAS, Spain, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the first time, Bodega Numanthia and Loewe, two luxury houses rooted in Spanish history, have combined their expertise to create a unique barrel of Termanthia, the iconic wine of the Estate. The 225 litre barrel, equivalent to 300 75cl bottles, is crafted from French oak wood and will be covered in Loewe leather.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8229551-bodega-numanthia-barrel-loewe/

"The Bodega Numanthia barrel by Loewe is a tribute to the Spanish craftsmanship, savoir-faire and audacity. Together, we have reinterpreted a core symbol of winemaking, the barrel, a Collector piece, in an unprecedented style." says Jean-Guillaume Prats, President & CEO of The Moet Hennessy Wine Division.

Located in Valdefinjas, Castile and León, in the Northwest of Madrid, Bodega Numanthia is a Spanish diamond. Firmly rooted into Spanish history and terroir, the Estate is the birthplace of powerful and intense wines, the incarnation of the prestigious Designation of Origin Toro. Spain is also the cradle of Loewe and remains the brand's home. The heart of Loewe still beats in Madrid, where its world-renowned leather goods continue to be made.

"Numanthia & Loewe share a common essence that made this collaboration very coherent from the beginning. Both are Spanish and Luxury brands with more than a century of history and are driven by the pursuit of excellence and the importance of craftsmanship." adds Pascale Lepoivre, CEO of Loewe.

Clients will be offered the unique opportunity to personalize their barrel with a selection of Loewe calf leather, available in five differenttints, specially chosen by the house, and will have their own initials to be appended on the barrel using the art of leather marquetry, a technique requiring extreme precision.

Available on demand, this exceptional barrel will be delivered at the buyer's home as of December 2018 along with the finest wine from Bodega Numanthia, the 2016 Termanthia - bottled in 75cl, 150cl, 5L or 12L formats according to the preference of the future owner. Crafted from 140 years old vines, the 2016 vintage of Termanthia is patiently ageing in the cellars of Bodega Numanthia and already promises extraordinary fruit concentration, remarkable freshness, intense structure and exquisite balance.

To place an order of the Bodega Numanthia barrel by Loewe, please contact:

termanthia@moethennessy.com

Price available upon request.

About Bodega Numanthia

Bodega Numanthia is a veritable emblem of the Toro region wines, rich in facets and complexity, an untapped diamond, raw and requiring expert hands to cultivate and shape the complex and elegant aromas of its wines.

Termanthia is the iconic wine of Bodega Numanthia. Crafted from 140 years old vines, this complex and elegant wine is the ultimate expression of the Tinta de Toro, delivering fruit intensity and impressive full body as well as elegance and complexity.

The Tinta de Toro is an indigenous and rare variety of vine, renowned for its concentration, revealing balanced tannins and elegant notes. It is said to be "the blackest of black grapes".

The 2004 Termanthia received a perfect score of 100 from the Wine Advocate in 2007, placing it among the most iconic Spanish red wines.

Bodega Numanthia belongs to the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton group.

About Loewe

Loewe is one of the world's major luxury houses. With over 170 years of history, today it is defined by the modernity of its past, an unwavering confidence in the present, and a firm look forward.

Craftsmanship, progress and unequalled expertise with leather, Loewe's founding pillars, are reconfigured with a timely awareness evident in desirable and functional products across multiple categories, including ready-to-wear, accessories, home and lifestyle.

In 2014, newly-appointed creative director Jonathan Anderson launched a reconfiguration of the brand, reinterpreting its core values and visual identity for today. His acclaimed ready-to-wear and accessories collections for the house are presented during Men's and Women's Fashion Week in Paris. By connecting past and present with cultural awareness and a timely edit of products, Anderson is creating a template for the future.

Loewe is one of the world's major luxury houses, and is also part of the LVMH group.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8229551-bodega-numanthia-barrel-loewe/



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612327/Bodega_Numanthia.jpg )



PRESS CONTACT:

Aurore CORNIC

The Moet Hennessy Wine Division

Communication Manager

acornic@moethennessy.com

Ricardo Llamas

Loewe

International PR Manager

ricardo_llamas@loewe.es

