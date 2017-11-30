Panevezys, Lithuania, 2017-11-30 09:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 30, 2017 AB "Linas" Board confirmed AB "Linas" consolidated interim financial reports of nine months of year 2017 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.



The sales incomes for January-September of year 2017 of AB "Linas" made 9.28 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2016 sales incomes were 9.23 mln EUR.



The sales incomes for nine months of year 2017 of AB "Linas" Group of companies made 9.28 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2016 sales incomes were 9.24 mln EUR.



Profit before taxation of the nine months of year 2017 of AB "Linas" was 0.17 mln EUR and profit before taxation of AB "Linas" group of companies - 0.35 mln EUR. Company's result for same period of year 2016 - 0.46 mln EUR profit and result of Group was profit 0.58 mln EUR.



Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB "Linas" and interim consolidated not audited financial information of nine months of year 2017.



