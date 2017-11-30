Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company"), a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online, today announced its operating and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. These have been posted on Sedar.com.

Recent Highlights:

Retains Former Lottery Executive, Melissa Riahei, as Independent External Advisor to Advise on US Expansion

Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Customer Database

Plans to Develop and Launch 'Lottery Blockchain'

Announces William Shatner as the Company Spokesperson

Announces Integration of Payment Processing Solution to Accept Bitcoin and Ethereum

The LottoGopher management team has been extremely busy on many fronts since the Company's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 23 of this year. James Morel, CEO and Director commented: "We're concentrating on optimizing the website and the digital marketing campaigns, exploring the market for complementary acquisition and branding opportunities, and setting the stage to begin expansion next year. LottoGopher can deliver an important service for many Americans by bridging the gap of retail lottery and online lottery, taking away the hassle of ordering and checking a lottery ticket".

Awareness of the brand is increasing as traction begins within the $80 billion dollar US lottery market. The brand is gaining headway throughout the state of California, and LottoGopher has established the platform as a trustworthy and legal provider of lottery services. James Morel: "Going forward, the company will iterate on our advertising and promotion, optimize the acquisition strategy and focus on adding value for the customers we've attracted to the site."

The Company had a successful quarter in terms of overall website traffic, active user statistics and trial user conversions. Press coverage included mainstream media outlets such as Forbes, Fox News Online, Boston Globe, Time-Money, ABC News, Heavy.com, TechDigg, NBC News, A List Daily, The Maven, Money for Life and more. The most impactful news in terms of the company's brand this Quarter was certainly the news of William Shatner becoming the company spokesperson: Mr. Shatner was announced on September 12 and this news paved the way to these major media outlets, while other service providers in the industry became aware of LottoGopher at this time as well. Subsequently, Mr. Shatner filmed commercials, recorded voice overs, attended photoshoots and conducted phone interviews on behalf of LottoGopher.

CPA: The Company continues to optimize the Customer Acquisition strategy and lower the Cost Per Acquisition (CPA). The total active user base at this time is approximately 3000 customers.

The Company will focus on finalizing the Customer Database Acquisition announced on November 20 to negotiate a binding and definitive deal with the Vendor. This customer base includes 177,000 depositing players and general leads, and while the vendor's business model is different when compared to LottoGopher's, there is a current revenue base coming from this database.

Blockchain: Another opportunity the Company is pursuing is the development of a lottery blockchain- this would be implemented for LottoGopher's own service and could also be licensed to other global lottery messenger services and to online lotteries in general.

One issue the industry faces in the online lottery business is trust- do I really own the ticket, is the ticket really there and legally mine? On November 13, it was announced that Jeff Koyen would be joining the team as a Strategic Advisor to guide the development of a blockchain initiative. LottoGopher plans to develop a blockchain technology that could potentially be white labeled for global online lottery services, enabling a generation of savvy internet users to feel more confidence in the process of ordering lottery tickets online.

Expansion: The Company is undertaking pre-legal due diligence now in a number of key states. California, a $6.3 billion dollar lottery market, is a large enough market, but LottoGopher wants to ensure that the legwork in establishing a trustworthy brand in this industry stretches across the US. The vision is to build this brand upon a solid foundation of today's best technology.

Business Model: "I want to stress to our shareholders that our business has been built on compliance. No other company that I know of is operating within all of the state and federal laws. We comply with the Unlawful Internet Gaming Act, 18 USC 1301, and the Wire Act. It is not easy to thread the needle exactly as you need to in this business, but we have established a system for servicing this market within the legal boundaries of California, and we plan to grow through phased expansion across the US next year."

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

