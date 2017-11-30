Transfer of warrants and certificates from the regulated market and listing of warrants and certificates on First North Multilateral Trading Facility established by Nasdaq.



The regulated market for warrants and certificates on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S will be closed end of business on November 30th, 2017. All warrants and certificates listed on the regulated market will be transferred and admitted to trading on NSDX segment of the First North Multilateral Trading Facility established by Nasdaq (Nasdaq NSDX) as of December 1st, 2017.





Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.