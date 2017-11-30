Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release November 30, 2017, at 12:10 Finnish time



The Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority (FICORA) has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the partner for maintenance and further development of the domain name system and related services. The maintenance services will be starting on February 1, 2018. The comparison price (excluding VAT) of the procurement for the contract period is EUR 891,000.



The domain name system is a central information and services system for the .fi domain name services maintained by FICORA. It is used for applying for .fi domain names, maintaining their information and distributing public information. The extensively customized system is based on Microsoft technology.



"The deal is important for us, because it enables deeper cooperation with a customer, who is already important for us. It also shows the strength of Innofactor's application management services in various types of customer segments. I am very proud of our personnel's performance," says Innofactor's CEO Sami Ensio.



FICORA's task is to ensure versatile offering of communications services and to take care of increasing spectrum needs. It ensures that new and innovative service providers have the possibility to enter markets. It also supervises that consumer rights are observed. FICORA ensures that the basic communications services guaranteed by law are available in all parts of Finland and that the users are aware of their rights concerning these services. FICORA ensures that communications networks are developed also in the rural areas. Technical guidance and supervision and work related to data security are central in developing an information society. FICORA produces versatile public data security services for citizens, businesses and public administration.



The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.



Espoo, November 30, 2017



INNOFACTOR PLC



Sami Ensio, CEO



Additional information: Sami Ensio, CEO Innofactor Plc Tel. +358 50 584 2029



Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki Main media www.innofactor.com



