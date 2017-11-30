ICON recognised for partnership capabilities and innovation in patient recruitment

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, has won Best Contract Research Organisation Full-Service Providers at the 2017 Scrip Awards, which took place in London on 29 November.

The Scrip Awards honour the pharmaceutical industry's highest achieving individuals and organisations, with the Best Contract Research Organisation acknowledging the critical role that CROs play in drug development. ICON was selected by a panel of senior industry experts from around the world, as the best CRO according to the following criteria:

Quality of services and relationships with clients

Innovations in patient recruitment strategy

Capabilities and strengths offered

Delivery of results that exceed sponsor expectations

Improvement in performance

Progress towards streamlining data collection and reporting

"We are very proud to be recognised as the industry's best," commented Dr. Steve Cutler, Chief Executive Officer, ICON plc. "Through innovations in patient recruitment and a strong commitment to accountability and delivery, we have exceeded customer expectations in a wide range of studies and have beaten industry medians in critical study performance metrics. Building collaborative teams that work in partnership with our customers is a key focus at ICON and it is very pleasing to see the efforts of our employees being rewarded."

ICON continues to drive efficiency in drug development, by revolutionising the paradigm for site and patient identification, and improving site relationships, performance and engagement. Through an owned network of 52 sites and EMR partnerships with IBM Watson, EHR4CR, and TriNetX, ICON can help sponsors to more easily identify suitable patients. Furthermore, ICON's FIRECREST digital solutions improve the clinical trial experience for sites, patients and study staff resulting in reduced time, cost and better quality data.

ICON's Best CRO Award from Scrip follows a range of other industry awards throughout 2017, including Best Vaccines CRO, PharmaTimes Best Partnership in Clinical Research and PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year. A full list of ICON's industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 97 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,100 employees.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov

ICON/ICLR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005456/en/

Contacts:

ICON Media Contact

Olivia Pimenta

Weber Shandwick

+44 (0)207 067 0557

OPimenta@webershandwick.com