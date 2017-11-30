China LED Lighting Market 2017-2024 - Key Players are CREE, Foshan Electrical & Light, MLS, Osram & Philips Lighting

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

China LED lighting market is forecast to go beyond US$ 24 Billion by the end of year 2024

Escalating urbanization, price cuts and local energy savings targets make the technology more tempting. Lighting items are vital to the advancement of the national economy and people's livelihood as far as livelihood is concern. Apart from that China's lighting industry has been on the rise and the country has become a leading world lighting consumer and producer date back to 20 years.

For promoting high-efficiency LED lighting products, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) had collaborated to look after interim measures on administration of financial subsidies. The actions like financial subsidies to promote LEDs lighting is working. In the current scenario, Local governments are working more proactively in response than China's central government in implementing LED subsidies. In China, Guangdong Province, consist the largest LED industry size and has relatively higher amount of subsidies.

In China, Commercial segment of LED lighting market dominates the LED market share compared to other segments. Other LED lighting segments such as Residential LED lighting market, Industrial LED lighting market and Outdoor LED lighting market is also performing well in China. Moreover implementation of LED lighting standard in china will further shift the LED lighting into high quality LED product.



Due to cutting edge technology & Innovation in Led lightening products, prices of Led bulbs is gradually diminishing & reaching closer to the conventional lightening products



