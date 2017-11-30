THORNTON, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced the availability of their newest innovative product, the Ascent XD™12 USB Solar Charger, on Amazon.com

With 12 Watts of solar power and a 2.0 Amp smart USB output, the durable, lightweight and compact Ascent XD12 USB Solar Charger can charge most smartphones, tablets, and USB-enabled devices as fast as a wall outlet. The enhanced smart USB circuit determines the maximum power the device is able to receive, and ensures the best possible charging performance directly from the sun. Specifically designed to meet the needs of soldiers in harsh battlefield environments, the XD12 is built with Ascent Solar's Extreme CIGS solar technology to ensure utmost durability in rugged environments. The rugged, shatterproof, and weather-resistant construction withstands shocks, drops, punctures, and other damage like scrapes, cuts, and bullet hole damages and punctures including bullets shot to power through the most extreme conditions. Whether you're on an expedition trip, backpacking, camping, or simply spending time in the great outdoors, its compact design conveniently fits in your bag or backpack, allowing you to carry unlimited solar power everywhere.

"The Ascent XD12 USB Solar Charger achieves a unique combination of performance, durability, and flexibility when it comes to personal solar chargers. Whether you are an outdoor adventurer, off-grid professional, or war fighter the Ascent XD12 USB Solar Charger will deliver dependable high-speed charging in a variety of conditions," said Todd Dunham, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at Ascent Solar. "This is the first of many innovative solar products to launch under the Ascent Solar brand and we have more on the way. Look for upcoming announcements about new product launches based on our award winning solar technology in the Defense, Space, UAV/Drone and consumer products markets."

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC:

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., an ISO 9001-2015 certified company, is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies in both 2010 and 2015 by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions for 2011. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado, where the company's quality management system has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. More information can be found at www.AscentSolar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

