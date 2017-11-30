ReifenDirekt.de provides tips how to easily save money and preserve the environment when driving.

Today's drivers are becoming more and more aware of the dangers that carbon dioxide emissions pose to the environment. Exhaust fumes are the number one contributor to the Greenhouse Effect and are detrimental to Earth's atmosphere. In recent years, the automotive industry has been undertaking many initiatives to spread awareness and reduce CO2 emissions. In fact, each and every motorist can easily help the cause and save some money at the same time.

Fuel efficient driving techniques allow for reducing fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 25 %. Following a few simple guidelines prepared by ReifenDirekt.de, drivers can not only stay eco-friendly, but also keep considerably more money in their pockets, improve road safety and prevent unnecessary wear of their vehicles.

Accelerate gently

The harder drivers accelerate the more fuel their vehicles consume. In the city, they can conserve fuel by easing onto the accelerator pedal gently and gradually. To maximize fuel efficiency, motorists ought to take five seconds to accelerate their vehicles up to 20 kilometers per hour from a halt. Experts often give a humorous tip to imagine that there's an egg under the gas pedal and an open cup of coffee on the dashboard. Drivers should be careful not to break the shell or spill the drink.

Maintain a steady speed

Drivers should be consistent. Unintentional dips in speed and sudden bursts of acceleration to keep pace take a toll on their fuel tanks and their wallets. In fact, tests have shown that varying vehicle's speed up and down between 75 and 85 kilometers per hour every 18 seconds can increase fuel consumption by 20 %.

Anticipate traffic

Motorists should learn to plan their maneuvers well in advance to maintain their vehicles' momentum. Read the road ahead, anticipate road disruptions, monitor the movements of pedestrians and other vehicles, and keep a comfortable distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you these driving techniques will enable drivers to keep their speed as steady as possible and avoid unnecessary fuel consumption and safety risks.

Avoid high speeds

Most cars, vans, SUVs and pick-up trucks operate most fuel efficiently when travelling between 50 and 80 kilometers per hour. Above this optimal speed zone, vehicles consume increasingly more fuel the faster they go. At 120 kilometers per hour, a vehicle uses about 20 more fuel than at 100 kilometers per hour. On a 25-km trip, this spike in speed and fuel consumption would cut just two minutes from the travel time.

Coast to decelerate

Drivers often need to apply brakes to bring their vehicle to a complete stop. However, by anticipating traffic slowdowns as early as possible, they can decrease their speed, conserve fuel and save money by simply taking their foot off the accelerator. Coasting to decelerate also reduces wear and tear of the tyres and brakes, which in turn reduces the maintenance, repair and servicing costs.

Don't forget about tyres

Tyres play a crucial role when it comes to fuel consumption and for this reason their proper maintenance has become a key element of eco-driving. Specialists from ReifenDirekt.de underscore especially the importance of keeping correct tyre pressure. The rolling resistance of incorrectly inflated tyres is greater and leads to higher fuel consumption. Tyres should be inflated in accordance with the car manufacturer's specifications and their pressure should be checked at least once a month. Moreover, the rubber of tyres older than six years can lose its elasticity and become porous causing dangerous air leaks.

If the tyres are too old or they are not air-tight anymore, there is no point prolonging tyre replacement. ReifenDirekt.de, a German online store belonging to the leading European retailer of tyres, car parts and accessories Delticom AG, offers its customers a uniquely wide range of over 100 brands and more than 25,000 models of attractively-priced tyres that will help motorists stay eco-friendly and economize on their weekly fuel bills.

About ReifenDirekt.de

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at ReifenDirekt.de - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 9,500 professional car workshop partners across Germany and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

*2 tyres and more

Buy tyres online:

www.ReifenDirekt.de, www.ReifenDirekt.at, www.ReifenDirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.Autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.Mytyres.co.uk, www.Gommadiretto.it, www.Neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops

Tyre tests: www.Reifen.de

All about tyres from A to Z: www.Reifentest.com

Information about the company: www.delti.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005564/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Delticom AU/ReifenDirekt.De

insignis Agentur für

Kommunikation GmbH (GPRA)

Henning Jahns

Tel.: +49-511-132214-14

Fax: +49-511-132214-99

delticom@insignis.de

or

Delticom AG

Anne Lena Peters

Tel.: +49-511-93634-8909

Fax: +49-511-93634-8301

anne.lena.peters@delti.com