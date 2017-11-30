Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Teleperformance in Colombia as Company of the Year in the Contact Center Outsourcing Services Industry

Teleperformance facilitates digital transformation in customer experience through best-of-breed proprietary platforms

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the contact center outsourcing services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance with the 2017 Colombian Company of the Year Award for its outstanding customer relations management solutions that deliver a superior customer experience. Teleperformance plays a fundamental role for many of its clients as a digital transformation doorstep facilitator, showing them how the customer experience is becoming digital worldwide and offering best-of-breed proprietary platforms.

Hiring the right employees is a key challenge for delivering outstanding contact center services because these hired agents are the ones who interact with customers and deliver services. As the number of Colombian contact center outsourcing providers grows, the competition for acquiring talent becomes more ruthless as providers look to attract and retain the right people with the perfect combination of skills to provide high-quality contact center services. These include soft skills such as excellent serving attitude, empathy, and emotional intelligence and hard skills such as language, computing, and technical knowledge.

"The rise of new technologies for customer care-such as automation applications, analytics, speech recognition, omnichannel capabilities, digital services, intelligent IVRs, virtual agents, and, more recently, artificial intelligence-requires stronger investments in offering full-fledged services, as well as the new skills and the expertise to manage them. Therefore, CCSPs are destined to play a crucial role in delivering memorable customer experiences and strengthening the nexus between clients and their end users," said Sebastián Menutti,Senior Industry Analyst, Latin America.

Teleperformance, a leading global outsourcing company that specializes in customer relations management, provides a unique service experience. The company recognizes technology is disrupting every established market worldwide and that it will only become more powerful in the future. Therefore, the company helps clients leverage digital transformation to enhance both the customer experience (CX) and its internal processes. Teleperformance does this by employing automation applications to streamline both front and back office operations.

Because organizations want digital enablement when being provided an omnichannel CX, Teleperformance offers a proprietary CRM tool called TP Client that helps improve the creation, resolution, and tracking of customer issues. This tool employs an automated workflow engine that sits at the core of the product and tracks customer interactions, presents work when it needs to be completed to the right resource, and ensures consistent and seamless issue resolution across channels.

One of Teleperformance's key competitive differentiators in Colombia is the use of the company's global standards for operations. One of these global programs is Teleperformance Operational Processes & Standards (TOPS), which sets the procedures and standards for operational activities. Furthermore, Teleperformance employs its Baseline Enterprise Standard for Teleperformance (BEST) policy in Colombia, which sets some rules and procedures to ensure high service quality, consistent and proactive management in recruitment, and training and coaching of new and existing employees.

As a leading global service provider, Teleperformance has a number of resources unavailable to most of its competitors in Colombia. One of those resources is the company's CX Lab, which is a dedicated team that performs unprecedented research about customer preferences outside Colombia. The CX Lab allows Teleperformance to compare how an organization is managing their CX and how it is done in other parts of the world, enabling it to provide strategic insights on how to best manage CX programs.

"Teleperformance plays a strategic role as a consultative partner for its clients. The company not only provides customer-facing services such as customer care, sales, tech support, and collections, but it also provides some back-office services. These include fraud prevention, case management, and order management. As a result, Teleperformance offers its clients a one-stop-shop that addresses all their customer service-related issues," said Sebastián Menutti.

Teleperformance employs 217,000 people working in 340 sites, and it provides customer experience (CX) services from 74 countries in 265 different languages and dialects. The company has over 15,000 employees in Colombia, which is now a Top 10 region in terms of the number of global Teleperformance employees. On top of being the largest CCSP provider in Colombia, Teleperformance attained an outstanding 25% year-over-year revenue growth in 2016, more than 20% above the market's average. Consequently, the company substantially increased its market share in 2016 and widened the gap with the rest of the providers in the country. For its strong overall performance in the market, Teleperformance has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Colombian Company of the Year Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

