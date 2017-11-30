Frost & Sullivan Recognizes MobileIron's Leadership and Innovation with Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

MobileIron leverages its own expertise, as well as a carefully crafted ecosystem of technology partners, to stay at the forefront of innovation

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the enterprise mobility management (EMM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes MobileIron with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Line Strategy Leadership. MobileIron has harnessed its innovation, expertise, and a rich partner ecosystem to create an EMM product line and security architecture that expertly aids customers' mobility and Internet of Things (IoT) journey.

The EMM market itself has evolved from standalone point solutions to encompass integrated and more strategic EMM suites. The sector is now transitioning to unified endpoint management by adding management of desktop computers, wearables, and select IoT devices. MobileIron is at the forefront of this effort, viewing its mission as "providing security wherever data flows."

"Being a standalone EMM vendor, MobileIron is not compelled to support a parent company's infrastructure; it has the flexibility and independence to resolve a customer's needs in the best possible manner," said Frost & Sullivan Mobile and Wireless Industry Director Jeanine Sterling. "It also offers customers numerous choices, including type of delivery system (cloud or premise), types of operating systems, and a range of trusted channel partners (carriers, value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators)."

The MobileIron portfolio reflects the high priority given to technology innovation. MobileIron is the first vendor to earn the Common Criteria certification, which is especially valued by high-security customers such as government departments or financial services organizations. The company also has 46 modern EMM patents granted in the areas of analytics, architecture, and data/app security. Additionally, with the introduction of MobileIron Access last year, MobileIron helps organizations secure their business data when using cloud services - ensuring only trusted users, devices and apps can access corporate resources from the cloud. Partnerships are key, with MobileIron leveraging both its own expertise and a carefully crafted ecosystem of technology partners.

"MobileIron has achieved a number of firsts in areas as diverse as enterprise app store, jailbreak detection, selective wipe, and mobile certificate management," noted Sterling. "The company's wide range of products and outstanding quality, price, and flexibility benefits continue to impress enterprise customers across a range of verticals."

MobileIron offers customers a variety of EMM price and functionality levels. Its solution is sold in three tiered EMM bundles, with a choice of subscription pricing models available. This ability to satisfy customer needs in the areas of flexibility, choice, security certificates, and collaboration has resulted in an impressive and consistent renewal rate.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, the overall impact it has in terms of customer value, as well as increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

