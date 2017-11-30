The Finnish power utility has agreed to acquire three solar facilities, commissioned between 2016 and 2017 and located in Russia, from local solar module maker Hevel.

Finnish power utility Fortum has continued the expansion of its solar energy business by acquiring 35 MW of solar plants in Russia.

Fortum said the seller was Russian solar module maker and project developer Hevel Solar, without providing details on the financial terms of the deal.

Two of the plants, the Pleshanovskaya and Grachevskaya solar power plants (both with a capacity of 10 MW each), are located in the Orenburg region, while the third facility, the 15 MW ...

