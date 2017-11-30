Press release from Vestas Mediterranean, Madrid, 2017-11-30 15:18 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vestas has received a combined 53 MW repowering order for the Castiglione Messer Marino and Schiavi d'Abruzzo wind parks, underlining repowering's growing significance in wind energy's continued growth. Vestas will replace 59 units of third party 600 kW turbines with 16 V112-3.3 MW turbines and hereby increase the wind parks' nominal power by 50 percent whilst reducing the number of wind turbines by more than 70 percent.



The orders are placed by E2i Energie Speciali Srl, a company owned by F2i (Fondi italiani per le infrastrutture) and Edison/EDF group, and are the only projects that will be constructed in the Abruzzo region in central Italy derived from Italy's 2016 and latest auction.



Alberto Musso, Chief Operating Office of E2i Energie Speciali, added "Replacing old machines with fewer, taller and especially more modern units with increased reliability and higher electricity production is one of the main targets of our company. E2i has an historical business relationship with Vestas and this contract to replace wind turbines in two wind farms in the Abruzzo region further strengthens our partnership."



Having installed more than 40 percent of Italy's total wind capacity, today's order underlines Vestas' leading position in Italy. The projects take Vestas' announced orders in Italy in 2017 to 169 MW, while order intake from Italian auctions over the last five years surpasses 840 MW.



Marco Graziano, President of Vestas Mediterranean, said "These projects show we are the preferred choice within repowering and underline how our unique technological solutions and auction-related offerings enable our customers' success in auctions. Vestas' repowering capabilities will further strengthen our position in Italy as the country's growing number of older wind turbines will be replaced with modern wind technology that reduces the cost of energy and increases output."



Turbine delivery is expected for the third quarter of 2018, whilst commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the two wind parks, the order includes supply and installation of respectively 12 and four Vestas turbines.



