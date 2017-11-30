Spheron-VR AG, known globally as pioneers in HDR (High Dynamic Range) camera technology and experts in visual content management software, announce its SceneWorks division is today launching the latest version of their SceneCenter Forensic and SceneCenter Framework visual content management software.

The technology offers the production for virtual onsite scene documentation. SceneWorks have tailored solutions for areas such as Police Crime Scene forensic documentation, Security, Critical Infrastructure and also Industrial Industries such as Rail, Nuclear, Oil and Gas, Utilities, Construction and other Visual Asset Management applications.

This latest Version 2.0 of the SceneCenter software offers many enhanced features including new support for SceneCenter running within a full 64-bit Windows OS environment. These now include SceneCenter's Standalone, Server and Client application installations for Win 7, 8 10 operating systems. Also some 32-bit installations continue to be supported.

SceneCenter documentation allows virtual access to a scene or site from anywhere at any time. This offers a complete new workflow of visual scene documentation from a crime scene through to court or from an onsite critical location through to the desk of analyzers or decision makers.

The technology allows clients to connect spherical imagery, take 3D photogrammetric measurement and interconnect other digital asset information. The documentation produced has a rich visual interface allowing users to exchange information instantly and to synchronize knowledge with others. SceneWorks SceneCenter is available in both Standalone mode or as a Client Server based solution, allowing for real-time updates over a secure internet connection.

SceneCenter version 2.0 is officially released and available from today. To access this upgrade or to find out more information about our SceneWorks complete solutions, do get in touch directly via, email: info@spheron.com , tel: +49 (0)6333 2766-0 or via your local SpheronVR distributor.

Full story online at -- https://www.spheron.com/media/news-press-releases/detail/spheronvr-issues-new-version-of-its-scenecenterR-software.html

Contacts:

Spheron-VR AG

Gerhard Bonnet

Tel: +49-(0)-6333-27660

info@spheron.com

www.spheron.com