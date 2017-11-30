sprite-preloader
115,20 Euro		+0,70
+0,61 %
WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
114,86
114,89
16:46
114,88
114,88
16:46
ABB LTD
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD21,60+0,33 %
AT&T INC30,585-0,36 %
CISCO SYSTEMS INC31,483-0,31 %
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC129,38-0,14 %
HUBBELL INC104,40-0,25 %
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC31,89-0,76 %
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH119,69+0,34 %
SIEMENS AG115,20+0,61 %