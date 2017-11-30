As communicated in an IT Notice on October 24, Nasdaq will remove (flush) GTD and GTC orders on Equity Derivatives markets trading on Genium INET, today November 30 2017, after market close. We would like to clarify that only orders in Options traded in SEK will be removed.



Please note that flushed orders will not be reinserted by Nasdaq, such action will need to be taken by Members.



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact: Trading Operations tradingoperations@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7360



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655457