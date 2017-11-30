thirdstream to Leverage Envestnet | Yodlee Platform for Immediate EFT Account Funding at Onboarding

thirdstream Enables Canadian Financial Institutions to Access and Connect Customers' Bank Accounts at Account Opening

LETHBRIDGE, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / thirdstream, Canada's leading onboarding software provider for the financial services industry, today announced a strategic alliance with Envestnet | Yodlee (ENV), a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. thirdstream will leverage the Envestnet | Yodlee Account Verification API to further enhance the account opening experience for its client base, which includes a growing number of credit unions, retail banks, trust companies, and wealth management firms. This will allow thirdstream's clients to make it easy for customers to automatically connect and access their bank accounts in real-time when opening an account or applying for a loan or credit card via thirdstream's platform, cumulus.

This is significant to the financial services industry because most account verification processes take days to complete and require customers to verify micro-deposits to their bank accounts to validate accounts. Adding the Envestnet | Yodlee Account Verification API to cumulus means that thirdstream can now make this happen in real-time. Transfer of funds is simple, with customers only needing to enter their online banking credentials instead of bank account and routing numbers. Instant access to financial data confirms the existence of an account and verifies the account balance in seconds.

Julie Solomon, SVP, Financial Institution and Fintech Solution Sales at Envestnet | Yodlee, says that with more consumers choosing digital onboarding for new deposit accounts, "the ability to manage account authentication and risk in real time is critical. The RESTful Envestnet | Yodlee Account Verification API offers a safe, secure and quick way to connect accounts and balances, provide low cost funding options, and mitigate fraud."

Solomon believes the synergy between the two companies is ideal. "Our partnership with thirdstream is another example of how Envestnet | Yodlee supports fintech innovation in Canada by providing secure online account verification to speed verification while reducing risk. By integrating Envestnet | Yodlee API, thirdstream enables financial institutions to provide a seamless digital onboarding experience, ultimately empowering Canadian consumers and small businesses to access innovative tools that help to improve their financial health."

Jeff Coomber, Director of Product Management and UX at thirdstream, says, "The Envestnet | Yodlee API not only adds an extra layer of verification by confirming that the applicant has a Canadian deposit account, it allows us to use that information to initiate an electronic funds transfer (EFT) in a very seamless and user-friendly manner. It also gives us the ability to preload Pre-authorized Payments for account switching as well as access to 12 months of account data to better understand an applicant's financial needs." Coomber continues, "Our partnership with Envestnet | Yodlee, a market leading data aggregation platform, enables us to deliver a very powerful onboarding solution for our clients and Canadian banking consumers."

