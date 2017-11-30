AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius) provides the Interim unaudited financial information for the three months ended 30 September 2017 and confirmation of the responsible persons. Management comment:



AUGA group, AB revenues for 9 months of 2017 were EUR 36.59 million and increased 30% compared to the same period of 2016, when it was EUR 28.07 million. Gross profit for 9 months of 2017 was EUR 14.86 million and increased more than two times compared to the same period of previous year (9 months of 2016 - EUR 6.81 million). Majority of gross profit increase is directly related to Group's completed transition to organic farming.



Due to increase in scale of operations and number of employees, operational expenditures for 9 months of 2017 was EUR 6.90 million (9 months of 2016 - EUR 5.20 million). The expenses associated with acquisition of KTG Agrar SE companies operating in Lithuania also added to the increase of total operational expenditures.



Financial results were significantly impacted not only by the fact that the harvest of 2017 was traded at organic product prices, but also by the increased yield of main harvested crops of Group's companies.



Group's transformation to organic production company, favorable growth trends of European organic markets and improvements in agricultural system of Group's companies have resulted in significantly higher EBITDA and net income results. AUGA Group EBITDA for 9 months of 2017 was EUR 13,19 million (9 months of 2016 - EUR 6.66 million), net income EUR 7.34 million (9 months of 2016 - EUR 0,78 million).



1. Confirmation of responsible persons. 2. Consolidated unaudited interim financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2017.



General Manager Linas Bulzgys +370 5 233 5340



