ANF Immobilier (Paris:ANF) announces that today it completed the sale of almost all of its "Legacy" real estate portfolio mixed used assets mainly located in Marseille and of one retail asset in Lyon, to two funds managed by Primonial REIM, for an aggregate price of 400 million euros excluding duties.

This sale has taken place following the entry into two binding promises to sell on October 23, 2017, which stemmed from the authorization granted on that same day by ANF Immobilier's Supervisory Board, based on a favorable opinion by ANF Immobilier's employee representative bodies and the report drawn up by Finexsi, represented by Mr. Peronnet, appointed as independent expert, and which is conclusive as to the fairness of the financial conditions of such sale.

About ANF Immobilier

ANF Immobilier (ISIN: FR0000063091) is a listed real estate investment company that focuses on commercial real estate, value creation and supporting large, dynamic, regional cities in France. It currently has operations in Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse. Listed on Euronext Paris, ANF Immobilier is included in the EPRA real estate index.

This press release is solely for information purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell or purchase securities nor a request for such an offer in any country, including France. This press release may not be distributed in or sent to the United States of America and may not be used to solicit any person in the United States of America for the purchase or sale of ANF Immobilier securities. Icade does not solicit ANF Immobilier shareholders in the United States of America to tender their ANF Immobilier securities. The circulation, publication or dissemination of this press release is prohibited in any country in which such circulation, publication or dissemination would constitute a violation of the applicable law or regulations or would subject Icade to any legal requirements.

