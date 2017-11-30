CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the calendar quarter ending December 31, 2017:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend per Share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common Shares BIR $0.025 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A BIR.PR.A $0.523375 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C BIR.PR.C $0.4375

The dividends are payable on January 2, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2017. All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's Common Shares and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.

Contacts:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

Suite 1000, 600 - 3rd Avenue S.W.

Calgary, AB T2P 0G5

Tel: (403) 261-6401

(403) 261-6424 (FAX)

Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com

www.birchcliffenergy.com



Jeff Tonken

President and Chief Executive Officer



Bruno Geremia

Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



