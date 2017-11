Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, GKN plc announces that Mike Turner, Chairman and non-executive Director of GKN plc, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC and will take up the appointment on 1 January 2018.

Further Enquiries:

Guy Stainer, Investor Relations Director, GKN plc

T: +44 (0)207 463 2382

Media:

Andrew Lorenz, FTI Consulting

T: +44 (0)203 727 1323

M: +44 (0)7775 641807