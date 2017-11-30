Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Claude Lemasson, President and CEO of Eastmain Resources speaks about the company's three key gold projects.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/eastmain-resources-ceo-clip-90sec/

Eastmain Resources is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Dec 4- Dec. 17, 2017 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Eastmain Resources (TSX: ER):

Eastmain Resources is a high-grade gold exploration company with high-quality assets in Québec. The highly skilled board and management teams are creating an exciting evolution and aggressively pursuing existing and new opportunities. The company's primary focus is exploration for precious metals in the Eastmain/Opinaca areas of central James Bay, Québec. The region is relatively under-explored and comprises several Archean greenstone belts, the rock assemblages responsible for most of the world's gold deposits.

www.eastmain.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

