Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 01/12/2017 / 12:49 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Garners Two Wins at Directors of the Year Awards 2017 * Hong Kong, 1 December 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group has garnered two wins at the Directors of the Year Awards 2017 (the 'Awards') organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ('HKIoD'). The Board of Directors and Group Managing Director William Ma were selected as the winner in the Boards category and the Executive Directors category of the Listed Companies (SEHK - Hang Seng Indexes Constituents), respectively. The Awards presentation ceremony was held on 30 November 2017 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with Chief Executive of HKSAR Mrs Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor as the guest of honour. Organised annually by the HKIoD and co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of HKSAR Government, Securities and Futures Commission, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Awards aim to recognise outstanding boards and directors, and to promote good corporate governance and director professionalism. The Awards this year have set as its theme 'Belt and Road: Corporate Governance in Times of Opportunities', which highlights the importance of good director practices for companies to cope with the new opportunities and challenges derived from the Belt and Road initiative. The Board Award recognised the collective exemplary performance of the board of directors. The HKIoD judges commented that the Board of Kerry Logistics has been guiding the company to operate with integrity, transparency, and accountability. Its establishment and maintenance of risk management, internal control, and whistleblowing policies and systems were also commended. The Executive Director Award was conferred in appreciation of the effectiveness, contribution, leadership, and business ethics of the individual winner. William Ma attached great importance to those by applying his deep knowledge about the industry to set up strategy and manage risk from enterprise-wide perspective, the HKIoD judges remarked. His adherence to transparency when communicating with the Board and management team was likewise praised. "We are deeply honoured to receive the two prestigious awards from the HKIoD," said William Ma. "These awards acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the Board and staff. The team has toiled over many years in places of different languages, cultures, religious beliefs, and political systems. Our journey has challenged us to move out of our comfort zones, and in the process, strengthened our core belief: quality governance is twined with operational excellence, ensuring sustainable value to customers and shareholders." "We are grateful to the awards committee for this encouragement. We remain committed in upholding our best practices in corporate governance. This will continue to drive Kerry Logistics' vision to become Asia's leading logistics service provider, enabling us to maintain our competitive advantage to capture opportunities in different markets globally and along the new Silk Road, as well as to create long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders," William Ma added. -End- *About Directors of the Year Awards* Directors of the Year Awards were first launched in 2001 as the first ever such Awards organised in Asia. The project has now become an annual project of impact in the community organised by the Institute together with over 80 Project Partners. To date, 157 Awardees have been recognised for their achievements in demonstrating exemplary high standards in corporate governance. Nominations of candidates are open to the public and are processed in a well-defined and stringent set of procedures. Awards are presented by company categories, viz Listed Companies, Private Companies and Non-profit-distributing Organisations, and by capacities, viz Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Boards. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 48 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DMKOWCTECV [1] Document title: KL Garners Two Wins at Directors of the Year Awards 2017-E (1Dec)_Final 01/12/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c797ada2fea6c6d596ca628d6c30f29c&application_id=634593&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 23:50 ET (04:50 GMT)