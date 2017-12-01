ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL)(NYSE MKT: CMCL)(AIM: CMCL)(TSX: CAL) announces that Mr John Kelly, a director of the Company, has exercised options in respect of, and the Company has issued and allotted, 18,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company (the "Option Shares"). The exercise price was CAD$4.50 per Option Share. Following this transaction, Mr Kelly owns 29,493 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.28 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

Application has been made by Caledonia for the Option Shares to be admitted in the form of depositary interests to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on December 4, 2017.

Following issue of the Option Shares, the Company has a total number of shares in issue of 10,603,153 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name John L. Kelly ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Non-Executive Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Common shares of no par value instrument, type of instrument JE00BF0XVB15 Identification code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---------------------------------------- CAD4.50 18,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 18,000 - Price CAD81,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 30 November 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Tel: +44 1534 679 802



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Maurice Mason

Tel: +44 759 078 1139



WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Ed Allsopp

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751



Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204



