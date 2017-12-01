Full Steam Ahead - Fresh Off a Successful Pre-Sale Round, The NAGA Group Launches the Main Token Sale

HAMBURG, Germany, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After concluding a successful token pre-sale round, FinTech company The NAGA Group is launching their main token sale, which begins today on December 1, 2017. JOIN HERE!

NAGA is proud to have a pool of more than 6000 users in the official Telegram chat.

More Facts About the Token Sale

Goals

First of all, the company's goal is to raise 30M USD. Unsold tokens will be burned, so there will be no impact on our token economy from having a high cap.

The NAGA Group has already executed a 12.5M EUR Venture Capital round with the multi-billion dollar Chinese FOSUN Group, and a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its stock in which the price soared by 600%. The IPO was oversubscribed by 300%+ before any "crypto-announcement" took place.

The Power of a Hybrid:

The Toyota Prius in large part popularized and proved the idea that the age of electric cars and gasoline cars could be "bridged" within a single company and product line. Similarly, NAGA seeks to create a hybrid crypto-economy in the intervening transition period.

NAGA has a "gas tank" - "fiat reserve" in the form of significant cash reserves from the Venture Capital and IPO financing rounds and a significant equity value.

Moreover, the NAGA Group also has an "electric battery" in the form of its 15,000+ backers who have already supplied more than 15 million USD in ICO proceeds during the presale, and even more backers who will come in during the main sale.

Why We're Different. Unlike Most ICOs, NAGA is:

Funded: we have already raised multiple rounds of investment, including our recent IPO which went up by 400% and a venture capital round from the multi-billion dollar FOSUN Group in China . Credible: NAGA has the tremendous legitimacy and credibility that comes from undergoing the extreme diligence and regulatory scrutiny that comes from a public listing. Shipping Product: main product development is complete and we already have a multi-million dollar revenue product.

Our Economic Model

To understand how new capital stimulates our token economy, please refer to our Excel scenario sheet.

You can learn more about the NAGA Ecosystem and Token Sale at our website and on Telegram.

Contact: The Naga Group AG; +49-40-524-77-91-0