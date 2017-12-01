Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-01 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 19.9 million in November 2017, and increased by 9.6% in comparison to November 2016.



In January through November 2017, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 200.9 million, and increased by 3.6% year-to-year.



In January-November 2017, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 2.7% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 2.8% and in Estonia by 8.2%.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores (107 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84.3 thousand sq. m., or by 1.9% more than a year ago.



