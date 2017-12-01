Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-12-01 / 10:11 *Great demand in Europe: 15 companies already taking advantage of EQS Group's SAFE CHANNEL* *EQS Group has recorded a strong demand for their cloud-based whistleblowing system, SAFE CHANNEL. The software, introduced on the market only four weeks ago, is already being implemented by 15 companies in Europe. Due to numerous inquiries regarding the topic of whistleblowing, EQS is inviting interested parties to the "EQS Compliance Talk" on December 7, 2017. The topic of the event in Munich will be "Best practices: how companies benefit from a whistleblowing system."* SAFE CHANNEL is currently attracting great interest, particularly in Germany and France, as the introduction of whistleblowing systems is increasingly becoming an obligation: primarily due to the corresponding provisions of the French anti-corruption law "Sapin II", which will enter into effect in January 2018. Demand for whistleblowing solutions is also increasing due to stricter standards for responsible corporate governance introduced by the German Corporate Governance Code (DCGK). The code requires the use of a whistleblowing solution, and needs to be observed by companies in the regulated market since Spring 2017. SAFE CHANNEL is a first choice for many companies because it meets all international compliance requirements. Employees, but also external parties, such as suppliers, service providers, or clients, can report legal violations or violations of internal guidelines in a secure way. "The market launch of SAFE CHANNEL has been a great success. Our digital system can really score points with clients due to its flexibility and high security standards. Another important criteria for companies is that the whistleblowing system can be implemented quickly and in an uncomplicated manner", explains Moritz Homann, Director of Compliance Services at EQS Group. *EQS Compliance Talk on the subject of whistleblowing* Though the topic of whistleblowing has quickly come to the forefront of many corporate discussions, many questions remain. Questions revolve around what requirements a whistleblowing system should meet, or what are the most efficient methods for the introduction of a system. The EQS Compliance Talk provides these answers. The event will be hosted by EQS with its partner law firm, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, on December 7th, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Munich. Further information on the event and a free registration form: http://go.eqs.com/talk [1] More information on SAFE CHANNEL: https://www.safe-channel.eu [2] *Contact* Alexander Mrohs Tel: +49 (0)89 210 298-420 alexander.mrohs@eqs.com *About EQS Group* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally. The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company's website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider. EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world's key financial markets. The group employs around 400 professionals globally. End of Media Release Issuer: EQS Group AG Key word(s): Finance 2017-12-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0 Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 634657 2017-12-01 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=15122078b4bd1373b81f2bfce5a810e6&application_id=634657&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=49606e0c304598d56bd10e9f56c1a327&application_id=634657&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

