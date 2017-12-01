Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited goetzpartners securities Limited: Probiodrug (PBD-NA): Q3 positive, Phase IIb on track 01-Dec-2017 / 09:28 GMT/BST *This equity research note was formally published on 30th November 2017 at 2.30pm.* *goetzpartners securities review on Probiodrug (PBD-NA): Q3 positive, Phase IIb on track* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target price: EUR91.00* *Current price (as at 30th Nov 2017): EUR11.93* Probiodrug provided a positive Q3 business update confirming that the Phase IIb clinical programme for lead compound PQ912 for Alzheimer's disease ("AD") remains on track. R&D expenses of EUR1.13m came in below Q1 and Q2 levels (due to the completion of the Phase IIa SAPHIR study) and below our estimates, suggesting a narrower FY 2017 net loss than we currently model. Reported cash of EUR11.7m should allow Probiodrug to fund operations through at least 2018 in the absence of a licensing deal. We reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation and TP of EUR91 per share, which is based on our net present value ("NPV") for PQ912 plus cash. We model a 15% chance of PQ912 achieving peak sales of c.$15bn in 2025E following launch in 2021E, with Probiodrug receiving total milestone payments worth $475m and 12% royalties on global sales from a partner. *PQ912 Phase IIb programme on track* Probiodrug announced in October that it had started preparations for the European Phase IIb trial (the second study will be in the US) for PQ912 in AD leveraging the infrastructure built up in the SAPHIR trial. The focus will be on finding the right dose that achieves high target inhibition and hence efficacy whilst minimising adverse events. Phase IIa SAPHIR data presented at the prestigious CTAD conference earlier this month showed encouraging first signs of efficacy in the context of synaptic improvement. The compound was also safe and well tolerated, although the discontinuation rate was slightly higher in patients treated with PQ912 due to skin and gastrointestinal side effects, which Probiodrug believes can be minimised by using a lower dose. PQ912 is a glutaminyl cyclase ["QC"] inhibitor that blocks the formation of highly neurotoxic and prevalent pGlu-Abeta, a key culprit in Abeta plaque formation - the hallmark of AD. *Potential for first-in-class should lead to licensing deal in 2018E* PQ912 is the most advanced pGlu-Abeta-focused compound in clinical development, ahead of Eli Lilly's anti-pGlu-Abeta mAb LY3002813 in Phase I. Partnering discussions with biopharma companies are ongoing and we remain confident that one or more licensing deals will be signed in 2018E. Our valuation is based on a deal based on total upfront and milestone payments of $475m plus 12% royalties on global sales to Probiodrug. A potential deal for preclinical compound PBD-C06 (anti-pGlu-Abeta mAb) is not currently captured in our model and would therefore represent further upside to our valuation for Probiodrug. PBD-C06 has a complementary mechanism of action and could therefore be used in combination with PQ912. This is strongly supported by studies conducted in highly relevant preclinical models. goetzpartners Corporate Research | Research Team Brigitte de Lima, PhD, CFA | Analyst goetzpartners Corporate Sponsored Research goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com / brigitte.delima@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [1] Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr Stephan Goetz, Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. To be added, or to change your subscriptions or to be removed / unsubscribed entirely from our CRM, please e-mail: ResearchProduction@goetzpartners.com This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any links and or attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL [2] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). About GPSL [1]*:* goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group and a leading true pan European investment bank and research firm. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world in a yet unexperienced pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together deep understanding of the industry, corporate intelligence and a wide network of top decision makers. GPSL publishes both non-independent (corporate sponsored) and investment research. Click on the following hyperlink for our Research Library: GPSL Equity Research Library [3] GPSL equity research publications are also available and accessible on the following aggregators (for Institutional Use Only): AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, RNS Reach and Thomson Reuters. If you cannot click on the above hyperlink please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report. https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=462c09c5-3342-438e-8 ed4-080297c2f62f&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [4] Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 634705 01-Dec-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=750ca54579c5d5447638f7f35718f4d1&application_id=634705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba4d174d6cc17a15461e9920a97cb6e6&application_id=634705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a8a38ea79831272865b5aae2e3600818&application_id=634705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b3725eac912071ac08f72d8c0cea0c99&application_id=634705&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 04:28 ET (09:28 GMT)