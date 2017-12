The large-scale PV project will be built in Malaysia's Kedah state in the northwest of the country. Tenaga Nasional Berhad was awarded the development rights following a competitive bidding process overseen by the Energy Commission.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Malaysian utility, has this week been granted development rights to build a 30 MW solar plant in Malaysia's Kedah state.

The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...