Vodafone Institute for Society and Communications - Experts Draw up a Roadmap for the Secure use of Big Data

- 12-point plan to help enterprises use big data responsibly, securely and innovatively

- Pseudonymous processing and privacy by design don't offer adequate data protection

- The debate has to focus on technical procedures; security, transparency and data privacy are the highest priorities

- Collected data should always be encrypted and stored in distributed data repositories for evaluation on a legitimate request basis only

Leading data experts have drafted a position paper proposing a 12-point plan for data security in the corporate sector. The authors of "How to use Big Data?", Emmanuel Letouzé (Director of Data-Pop Alliance) and David Sangokoya (Knowledge Lead, Society and Innovation at World Economic Forum), also propose moving the emphasis away from the regulation of data collection to a debate on privacy preserving technical procedures that safeguard big data-driven innovation.

Solutions such as pseudonymous processing and privacy by design do not guarantee effective data protection, security and transparency, nor do they satisfy the requirements for innovative economics.

Letouzé and Sangokoya developed a 12-point plan to encourage the corporate sector to use big data in a socially responsible way that doesn't impact their innovativeness. Their recommendations include focussing projects and resources on solving public, socially relevant problems, the in-depth analysis of current risks and the communication of results through data visualisations.

In the foreword to "How to use Big Data?" Alex Pentland (Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology), data expert, writes: "We will move towards social systems where human interactions are less confrontational; decisions more rational."

The paper was developed in collaboration with the Vodafone Institute through a series of high-profile dialogues and debates in Berlin, Brussels, Madrid and Dublin involving experts such as Giovanni Buttarelli (European Data Protection Supervisor), Kenneth Cuckier (The Economist, author of the best-seller "Big Data") and Andrew Keen ("The Internet is not the Answer").

Download full paper:

http://www.vodafone-institut.de/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/How-to-use-Big-Data_VFI_Data-Pop-Alliance-Paper.pdf

Data-Pop Alliance

Data-Pop Alliance is a global coalition on Big Data and development created ny the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, MIT Media Lab, and Overseas Development Institute that brings together researchers, experts, practitioners, and activists to promote a people-centred Big Data revolution through collaborative research, capacity building, and community engagement

Vodafone Institute for Society and Communications

The Institute is Vodafone's thinktank. We explore the potentials and responsible use of digital technologies for innovation, growth and sustainable social impact. Through research and events, we provide thought-leadership and offer a platform for dialogue between business, academia and politics.

We are committed to improving access to technology for all parts of society and thus develop and support on-the-ground projects for female empowerment and digital education. The wide-ranging expertise of the Advisory Board members reflects the Institute's intention to act as a cross-sectoral platform.

