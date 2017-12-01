Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Cullen/Frost Bankers' Revenue Grew 8.9% and EPS Surged 13.7%

Stock Monitor: International Bancshares Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Frost Bankers' revenue increased 8.9% to $346 million on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted revenue increased 8.8% to $300.83 million from $276.62 million in Q3 FY16. The revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $329.6 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest income increased 12.7% to $219.21 million from $194.51 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 3.73% compared to 3.53% in the third quarter of 2016, due to an increase in the yield on earnings assets.

During Q3 FY17, Frost Bankers' total non-interest income decreased 0.6% to $81.62 million from $82.11 million in the same period of last year, due to the net pre-tax loss on securities transactions of $4.9 million. For the reported quarter, the Company's salaries and wages expenses increased 6.3% to $84.39 million from $79.41 million in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's net occupancy expenses increased 6.5% to $19.39 million from $18.20 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total non-interest expenses increased 3.5% to $186.82 million from $180.51 million in the third quarter of 2016, due to an increase in almost all the cost components.

During Q3 FY17, Frost Bankers' earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 13.1% to $103.02 million from $91.07 million in the comparable period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Frost Bankers' net income increased 16.5% to $91.12 million on a y-o-y basis from $78.20 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 13.7% to $1.41 on a y-o-y basis from $1.24 in the corresponding period of last year. The diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.31.

Asset Quality

During Q3 FY17, Frost Bankers' non-performing assets increased 48.6% to $150.01 million from $100.94 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's allowance for loan losses increased 3% to $154.30 million from $149.77 million in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's allowance for loan losses to gross loans ratio was 1.21% compared to 1.29% in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

For the reported quarter, the Company's loans increased 9.7% to $12.71 billion from $11.98 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's total deposits increased 5.2% to $26.40 billion from $25.81 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Frost Bankers' return on average assets ratio was 1.19% compared to 1.07% in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's equity to assets ratio was 10.29% compared to 10.68% in the third quarter of 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.38% compared to 12.40% in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares at an average price of $88.11 per share.

On October 25, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.57 per common share, payable on December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cullen/Frost Bankers's stock dropped 2.40%, ending the trading session at $98.41.

Volume traded for the day: 653.04 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 409.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 16.88%; previous six-month period - up 6.77%; past twelve-month period - up 19.56%; and year-to-date - up 11.54%

After yesterday's close, Cullen/Frost Bankers's market cap was at $6.25 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.84.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.32%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Regional - Southwest Banks industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors