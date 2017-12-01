Active-Investors: Wired News - Third-Party Logistics Provider The Clark Group Acquired By LSC Communications

Stock Monitor: SPAR Group Post Earnings Reporting

The financial details and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The acquisition allows LSC Communications to expand and strengthen its logistics platform.

Commenting on the acquisition, Thomas J. Quinlan III, Chairman and CEO of LSC Communications, said:

"Continuing to expand LSC's logistics service offering in ways that add value to our clients' businesses has been a sharp focus for us. The Clark Group brings a range of supply chain services to LSC that position us for growth, including the ability to better provide a full-service offering for magazine clients with newsstand distribution as well as reverse logistics solutions for our book publisher clients."

Chris Crowell, Managing Director of The Gores Group added:

"We believe that the Clark management team has executed a valued transformation over the years, and has landed with the right Company in LSC. We wish the Clark team continued success in their partnership with LSC."

About the acquisition - The Clark Group

The Clark Group was acquired by the Gores Small Capitalization Partner, the lower middle market fund of Gores. Gores acquired Hamilton, New Jersey based The Clark Group from this lower middle market fund and went on to made strategic acquisitions to add to The Clark Group's existing businesses. These additional acquisitions established The Clark Group as a world class logistics provider with a single source supply chain solution. The Company has been successful in the niche business of customized reverse logistics solutions for the book industry in the last five years. This has contributed significantly to The Clark Group's revenue growth at the same time helped publishers, distributors and retailers to save significant costs.

The Clark Group Inc. operates a network of 9 distribution centers strategically located across US. The Group's business consists of four separate business units (CDS, HDS, CWT, and PPL) and two subsidiary Companies, Clark Distribution Systems, Inc. and Clark Worldwide Transportation. The Group also offers supply chain export and import services to more than 65 countries and has a strong network of international agents across the globe.

The acquisition is part of LSC Communications' business strategy of expanding and building on its distribution capabilities in the print and non-print materials segment. Earlier in July 2017, LSC Communications had acquired Fairrington Transportation, making The Clark Group, LSC Communications' second acquisition in this segment in the current financial year.

About LSC Communications, Inc.

Chicago, Illinois based LSC Communications is a global leader in traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products that serves the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company's portfolio of services includes e-services, warehousing, and fulfillment and supply chain management. The Company has a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions, and service reliability. LSC Communications uses advanced technology and a consultative business approach which allows its supply chain solutions to meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

About The Gores Group

Los Angeles based The Gores Group is a global private equity firm specializing in acquiring and partnering with mature and growing businesses. It was founded in 1987 by Alec Gores and in the last 30 years the investment firm has become a leading investor, having demonstrated a reliable track record of creating value in its portfolio Companies alongside management. The investment firm has successfully acquired and operated 110 Companies since its inception. The investment firm's Gores Small Capitalization Partners targets investments in the lower middle market and employs the same investment philosophy and operationally-focused strategy that are core to Gores. The investment firm has offices in Boulder, Colorado, and London.

As of June 30, 2017, the investment firm has approximately $2 billion in assets under management and is presently investing from Gores Capital Partners III, L.P. and Gores Small Capitalization Partners, L.P., which have approximately $2.1 billion and $300 million in capital commitments, respectively.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, LSC Communications' stock advanced 1.43%, ending the trading session at $16.36.

Volume traded for the day: 448.76 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 270.13 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.11%; and previous three-month period - up 1.55%

After yesterday's close, LSC Communications' market cap was at $570.80 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 56.03.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.11%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors