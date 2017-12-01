Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Leggett & Platt's Unit Volume Grew 4.00% and Revenue Advanced 6.41%

Stock Monitor: Nova Lifestyle Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Leggett & Platt reported revenues of $1.01 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $948.90 million in Q3 FY16, topping analysts' estimates of $927.20 million. The Company's gross profit amounted to $793.90 million in the reported quarter compared to $721.50 million in Q3 FY16, reporting an increase of 10.03% on a y-o-y basis.

Leggett & Platt's net earnings amounted to $82.60 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $93.60 million in Q3 FY16, resulting in a decline of 11.75% on a y-o-y basis. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $0.60 in the reported quarter compared to $0.67 in Q3 FY16, resulting in a decline of 10.45% on a y-o-y basis, beating analysts' estimates of $0.62. The Company posted lower than expected results for Q3 FY17, due to a steel price inflation but the bottom-line was supported by a lower tax-rate because of a new accounting standard for stock-based compensation.

Segment Details

Leggett & Platt has four business segments, namely: (i) Residential Products, (ii) Industrial Products, (iii) Furniture Products, and (iv) Specialized Products.

The Residential Products segment's total sales amounted to $431.20 million in the reported quarter compared to $407.30 million in Q3 FY16, resulting in an increase of 5.87% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 11.97% to $50.50 million in the reported quarter compared to $45.10 million in Q3 FY16.

The Industrial Products segment reported total sales of $135.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $144.70 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 6.70% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's EBIT was $1.10 million in the reported quarter compared to $16.90 million in Q3 FY16.

The Furniture Products segment reported total sales of $287.7 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $265.80 million in Q3 FY16, an increase of 8.24% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's EBIT was $24.50 million in the reported quarter compared to $26.40 million in Q3 FY16.

The Specialized Products segment's total sales amounted to $229.70 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $221.20 million in Q3 FY16, resulting in a 3.84% increase on a y-o-y basis. The segment's EBIT was $34.20 million in the reported quarter compared to $40.60 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

The Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $342.90 million for Q3 FY17 compared to $281.90 million in Q4 FY16.

The trade receivables amounted to $554.00 million for Q3 FY17 compared to $450.80 million in Q4 FY16.

The long-term debt amounted to $1.04 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $956.20 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Leggett & Platt posted cash inflow from operating activities of $261.50 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $385.70 million for the same period ending September 30, 2016. In Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 0.9 million shares at an average price of $47.24.

Outlook

Leggett & Platt expects EPS to be in the range of $2.49 - $2.54 for the fiscal year 2017. The adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.58 - $0.63, and sales to be between $0.99 billion - $1.04 billion for Q4 FY17. Capital expenditure is expected to be $160.00 million, and dividend payments to be approximately $185.00 million for the current fiscal year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Leggett & Platt's stock was marginally up 0.29%, ending the trading session at $48.24.

Volume traded for the day: 1.45 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 998.40 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.07%; previous three-month period - up 4.94%; and past twelve-month period - up 0.37%

After yesterday's close, Leggett & Platt's market cap was at $6.38 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

