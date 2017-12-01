Kalettes Pop Up in London

LONDON, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First-ever pop-up store for fresh vegetables takes centre stage in trendy Hoxton.

Kalettes, a natural cross between kale and Brussels sprouts, just opened a pop-up shop that will be running until Sunday 3 December at Hoxton's Railway Arch, Geffrye Street, London.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614086/Kalettes.jpg )



The brand expects to give away thousands of free food samples, which will present Kalettes in different concoctions including a smoothie, a stir fry and a soup. Consumers will also be able to buy a bag of Kalettes at the special price of one pound with all proceeds being donated to Cherry Trees, a British charity that provides home from home respite care for children and young adults with severe learning and physical disabilities.

"We want to bring Londoners the chance to sample the product and interact with our brand, but moreover we want to do it for a good cause," said David Rogers, UK sales director at Tozer Seeds.

As Jill Cook, head of fundraising and communications at Cherry Trees, explains "We've been working with Tozer Seeds for a few years already and are very excited about this initiative. It will surely help to make a difference for many families."

Kalettes are currently stocked in Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose, M&S, Lidl, Aldi, Co-op, Morrisons, Home Bargains and Whole Foods.

As well as its taste credentials, suppliers are keen to emphasise the health properties of Kalettes, which NHS dietician and writer Maria Dow says contain double the amount of vitamin B6 and twice the level of vitamin C than standard sprouts. They are also rich in vitamin K.